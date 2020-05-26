e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan crashed a ‘real plane’ into a ‘real building’ in Tenet, says John David Washington

Christopher Nolan crashed a ‘real plane’ into a ‘real building’ in Tenet, says John David Washington

Tenet star John David Washington has said that Christopher Nolan crashed a real plane into a real building to get the money shot glimpsed in the film’s latest trailer.

hollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
The shot from the Tenet trailer.
Actor John David Washington has said that the plane crash glimpsed at the end of the recently released trailer for Tenet was shot for real. The science-fiction spy film, directed by Christopher Nolan, continues the filmmaker’s devotion to shooting on film, and capturing action in camera instead of via visual effects.

Speaking to Cinemablend, Washington said that the crew cheered when Nolan captured the shot. “That was a real plane, and that was a real building that they crashed that plane into,” he said. “And we, cast and crew, all witnessed it. It was epic! It was incredible, we all cheered and hurrayed and hurrahed when they yelled cut after Chris felt like he got it. What you saw is really what happened – at least the night I was there.”

 

The shot comes at the end of the second trailer for the film, released earlier this week. Robert Pattinson’s character admits that it is “a little dramatic.” Nolan previously crashed a big rig using practical effects in The Dark Knight, and filmed intense aerial sequences using real aircraft in Dunkirk.

Reacting to the trailer, Washington, the son of actor Denzel Washington, said, “Really, it’s interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I was surprised [Nolan] was going to reveal. And I love that he did.”

Tenet also stars Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia and others. The film has partially been shot in Mumbai, and will be released in cinemas soon.

