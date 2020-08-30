Christopher Nolan says he didn’t advise Robert Pattinson about playing Batman: ‘We kept a respectful silence’

hollywood

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has said that he didn’t give actor Robert Pattinson any advice on how to play the character. Nolan directed three Batman films, starring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight. Pattinson will make his debut as the iconic superhero in 2021’s The Batman.

“He certainly did not ask me for any advice,” Nolan, whose new film Tenet is being rolled out internationally, recently told Singapore’s CNA news. “We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast, and I think he’ll do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Previously, Pattinson had told the Irish Times about how he had to lie to Nolan about taking some time off to go audition for Batman. “I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

While Nolan didn’t have any advice for Pattinson, Christian Bale had some wise words to share. In an interview to Variety last year, he said, “Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to piss by yourself.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, will release in October 2021.

