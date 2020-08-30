e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan says he didn’t advise Robert Pattinson about playing Batman: ‘We kept a respectful silence’

Christopher Nolan says he didn’t advise Robert Pattinson about playing Batman: ‘We kept a respectful silence’

Tenet director Christopher Nolan has said that he didn’t advise Robert Pattinson about how to play The Batman, barring making a ‘couple of jokes’.

hollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a still from The Batman.
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a still from The Batman.
         

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has said that he didn’t give actor Robert Pattinson any advice on how to play the character. Nolan directed three Batman films, starring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight. Pattinson will make his debut as the iconic superhero in 2021’s The Batman.

“He certainly did not ask me for any advice,” Nolan, whose new film Tenet is being rolled out internationally, recently told Singapore’s CNA news. “We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast, and I think he’ll do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Also read: Robert Pattinson lied to Christopher Nolan about going for The Batman audition during Tenet but he caught his lie

Previously, Pattinson had told the Irish Times about how he had to lie to Nolan about taking some time off to go audition for Batman. “I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

While Nolan didn’t have any advice for Pattinson, Christian Bale had some wise words to share. In an interview to Variety last year, he said, “Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to piss by yourself.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, will release in October 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In