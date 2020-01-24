Colin Farrell describes The Batman script as ‘dark, moving, gorgeous’

hollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:46 IST

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has revealed that the script of Matt Reeves' The Batman is “dark, moving and gorgeous.”

Farrell will be starring in the film as DC supervillain Penguin opposite British actor Robert Pattinson's Batman. Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin. "I'm in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who's the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous.

"It's all very hush hush. But it's a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character," Farrell said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Batman, which is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021, also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Veteran actor Danny DeVito played Penguin to Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns.

