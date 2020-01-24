e-paper
Colin Farrell describes The Batman script as ‘dark, moving, gorgeous’

Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has said that the script is ‘dark, moving, and gorgeous’.

hollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:46 IST

Press Trust of India
Colin Farrell in a still from Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them.
Colin Farrell in a still from Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them.
         

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has revealed that the script of Matt Reeves' The Batman is “dark, moving and gorgeous.”

Farrell will be starring in the film as DC supervillain Penguin opposite British actor Robert Pattinson's Batman. Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin. "I'm in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who's the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous.

"It's all very hush hush. But it's a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character," Farrell said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Also read: Leaked Batman set pictures reveal first looks at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as Penguin

The Batman, which is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021, also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Veteran actor Danny DeVito played Penguin to Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns.

