Controversial talk show host Bill Maher slammed for insulting Marvel legend Stan Lee

Controversial talk show host and liberal commentator, Bill Maher, is being attacked for criticising Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who died on Monday at the age of 95. Maher, in a blog post, wrote that Donald Trump could only have been elected president in a country that thinks comic books are important.

“The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning,” Maher wrote. “Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess. Someone on Reddit posted, ‘I’m so incredibly grateful I lived in a world that included Stan Lee.’ Personally, I’m grateful I lived in a world that included oxygen and trees, but to each his own. Now, I have nothing against comic books – I read them now and then when I was a kid and I was all out of Hardy Boys. But the assumption everyone had back then, both the adults and the kids, was that comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.”

Several people online, including some from the comics industry, slammed Maher’s comments. Here are a few reactions.

Bill Maher dismisses Stan Lee, comic books and their relevance much the same way people dismissed Lenny Bruce and stand up comedy. — Darick Robertson (@DarickR) November 17, 2018

I have no idea what Bill Maher said about Stan Lee.



Bill Maher is an unremarkable piece of shit.



That’s all there’s worth saying about Bill Maher. — tom fowler (@tomfowlerbug) November 17, 2018

Maybe it’s because I’m English but seeing some stuff on line about a blog post from this Bill Maher bloke trashing comics and Stan Lee. So I’m just wondering, who the badgery-Christ is Bill Maher? Other than an arsehole, obviously. — BRYAN HITCH (@THEBRYANHITCH) November 16, 2018

Bill Maher: "I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important."



What a nasty thing to say in connection with Stan Lee's death. — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) November 16, 2018

Earlier, actor Armie Hammer attracted controversy when he wrote on Twitter, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.” After being criticised for questioning how others mourn, Hammer apologised by writing, “While attempting to provide unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Several Marvel actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Chadwick Boseman paid tribute to Lee, who created dozens of popular superheroes such as Spider-Man and Hulk.

The comics legend is confirmed to have filmed four cameos in upcoming projects including Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel.

