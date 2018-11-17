Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 17, 2018
Controversial talk show host Bill Maher slammed for insulting Marvel legend Stan Lee

Talk show host and liberal commentator Bill Maher was slammed online for insulting the memory of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

Nov 17, 2018
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In this April 16, 2002, file photo, Stan Lee, creator of comic-book franchises such as Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men, smiles during a photo session in his office in Santa Monica.(AP)

Controversial talk show host and liberal commentator, Bill Maher, is being attacked for criticising Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who died on Monday at the age of 95. Maher, in a blog post, wrote that Donald Trump could only have been elected president in a country that thinks comic books are important.

“The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning,” Maher wrote. “Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess. Someone on Reddit posted, ‘I’m so incredibly grateful I lived in a world that included Stan Lee.’ Personally, I’m grateful I lived in a world that included oxygen and trees, but to each his own. Now, I have nothing against comic books – I read them now and then when I was a kid and I was all out of Hardy Boys. But the assumption everyone had back then, both the adults and the kids, was that comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.”

Several people online, including some from the comics industry, slammed Maher’s comments. Here are a few reactions.

Earlier, actor Armie Hammer attracted controversy when he wrote on Twitter, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.” After being criticised for questioning how others mourn, Hammer apologised by writing, “While attempting to provide unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon.”

Several Marvel actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Chadwick Boseman paid tribute to Lee, who created dozens of popular superheroes such as Spider-Man and Hulk.

The comics legend is confirmed to have filmed four cameos in upcoming projects including Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 17:23 IST

