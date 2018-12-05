Crazy Rich Asians releases in China, earns only $1.2 million dollars over the weekend

Chinese audiences aren’t exactly going nuts over the U.S. box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, despite its all-Asian cast and theme of rising Asian prosperity. Industry data shows that the film made just $1.2 million over the three days of its initial release, far behind local productions in the world’s second-largest movie market.

Chinese film industry veteran Wei Junzi says the movie’s focus on Southeast Asian culture held little connection for mainland Chinese, despite the cast’s ethnic makeup. Warner Bros’ breakout romantic comedy hit earned $173 million in the US.

John M. Chu’s Singapore-set film took months to secure a release date in China, a delay some attributed to its portrayal of extremely wealthy Chinese Singaporeans. A planned sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, aims to better capitalize on China’s film market.

Hindustan Times review Rohan Naahar said about the movie, “It’s a disappointingly empty movie, more fun to gawk at than anything else, like window-shopping at one of those high-end malls. Watching its characters flying in first class suites and driving cars more expensive than our homes, Steve Rogers’ quip instantly came to mind: ‘Take away the money, what are you?’”

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:22 IST