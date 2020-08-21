e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Crimson logo, fresh artwork for Robert Pattinson’s Batman film revealed by director Matt Reeves ahead of footage debut

Crimson logo, fresh artwork for Robert Pattinson’s Batman film revealed by director Matt Reeves ahead of footage debut

A new piece of artwork and the logo for the upcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson, has been debuted by director Matt Reeves.

hollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Robert Pattinson as Batman.
         

Director Matt Reeves has shared the logo and fresh new artwork for the upcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson. First footage from the film is expected to premiere over the weekend, during the DC Fandome event.

Taking to Twitter, Reeves wrote, “Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22!”

 

The red-and-white toned visuals, drawn by Jim Lee, provide a look at the suit Robert’s Batman will don in the film. So far, only a short piece of test footage and a few pictures of the Batmobile have been shared from the film, and a few illegal set images of Robert’s stunt double in costume.

In an earlier interview to GQ, Robert spoke about the pressures of playing such a popular character. “I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” he said.

Also read: Robert Pattinson on how his Batman will be different from Ben Affleck, Christian Bale’s versions

After production was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported recently that shooting will resume in September. The Batman is slated for an October 2021 release. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

