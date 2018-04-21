Daniel Craig’s James Bond Aston Martin sells for Rs 3 cr at auction

James Bond actor Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin, numbered with the character’s signature 007, sold at auction Friday for $468,500 (Rs 3 crore).

Christie’s, which announced results of the bidding, had estimated the limited-edition midnight blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish would fetch $400,000-$600,000.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Opportunity Network, a charity helping under-served youths develop their careers. Both Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, sit on the charity’s board.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The 2018 Night Of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)

Craig made a surprise appearance during the auction, joining the Christie’s team to encourage a client to bid higher.

The car, which has a top speed of 183 miles (295 kilometers) per hour, is part of a series of just 100 which Aston Martin created in 2014 to celebrate the firm’s 100th anniversary.

Actor Daniel Craig’s limited edition centennial 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007, is seen in an undated photo released by Christie’s auction house February 15, 2018. (Reuters)

It is made of a lightweight bonded aluminum structure and motorsport-inspired carbon-fiber exterior. The handcrafted interior includes luxury leathers, carbon fiber and aluminum.

