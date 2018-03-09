Days after winning 2 Oscars, Guillermo del Toro reveals he got divorced in 2017

A few days after taking home two Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, director Guillermo del Toro has revealed that he divorced his wife of three decades Lorenza Newton last year.

Del Toro told Mexican magazine Reforma, “I separated in February (of 2017) and divorced in September. But few people knew.”

Speculation began to swirl about del Toro’s marriage when he walked the Oscars red carpet arm-in-arm with screenwriter Kim Morgan, who penned the director’s upcoming project, Nightmare Alley.

Del Toro, who won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his film, The Shape of Water, also thanked Morgan in his acceptance speech.

90th Academy Awards - Guillermo del Toro with his Oscars. (REUTERS)

In the interview, the director, however, said he is just good friends with Morgan and she was not a factor in his divorce.

“She is working with me, we have a nice friendship. In case some news appear, let’s clarify that I separated in February. I started working with her at the end of the summer.” Del Toro shares daughters Marisa and Mariana with Newton.

