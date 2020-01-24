e-paper
Denis Villeneuve says he could make another Blade Runner film in future

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner was a critical success if not a commercial one. The director says he might revisit the universe with another story in the future.

hollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:55 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Ryan Gosling played a replicant in Blade Runner 2049.
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has hinted that he may “revisit” world of Blade Runner, only if the new project has no ties with the franchise’s previous two films. Villeneuve had directed the criticially-acclaimed 2017 feature Blade Runner 2049, which was a follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982’s cult classic Blade Runner.

The director said he has a problem with the term “sequel” and if decides to go back to the franchise, the new movie would be “disconnected” from its predecessors.

 

“The problem I have is the word ‘sequel’. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I’d like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes,” Villeneuve told Empire magazine. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future... I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it,” he added.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker is currently working on Dune, the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. Featuring a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, the film is scheduled to be released in December this year.


