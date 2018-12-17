Did you spot this error in Avengers Endgame trailer? It concerns Iron Man’s helmet

An eagle-eyed Marvel fan has spotted a continuity error in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, proving that Marvel doesn’t need to reveal too much footage for fans to point out mistakes in.

The fan, who goes by @janalgme on Twitter, shared comparative images from Avengers: Infinity War and the Endgame trailer, which was released without warning a little more than one week ago. In his tweet, the fan points out that Iron Man sustained battle damage on the left side of his face in Infinity War, but the Endgame trailer shows his helmet as being damaged on the right side.

“Found a mistake in Avenger:Endgame trailer - Thanos broke right half of Tony’s Helmet, while trailer shows Left half of helmet is broken. How did it happen???” the fan wrote in a tweet, tagging the film’s directors - Joe & Anthony Russo - as well as a handful of Marvel fansite personalities.

Found a mistake in Avenger:EndGame trailer - Thanos broke right half of Tony's Helmet, while trailer shows Left half of helmet is broken.

How did it happen???@Russo_Brothers @DanielRPK @ManaByte @Skylerhxc @APJGHUWARA #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/b7MdhFDWzX — Gaurav soni (@janalgme) December 7, 2018

The Endgame trailer broke the record for the most views garnered by any trailer in the first 24 hours of release, breaking the record set by Infinity War. The Endgame trailer was viewed 289 million times across several platforms, while the Infinity War trailer garnered 230 million views across the same time period.

Endgame will continue the story that was left hanging at the end of Infinity War, with the surviving superheroes staging a last stand against the villainous Thanos. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others. It has been scheduled for an April release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 19:52 IST