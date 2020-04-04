e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Disney announces new Black Widow release date, pushes Artemis Fowl directly to streaming

Disney announces new Black Widow release date, pushes Artemis Fowl directly to streaming

Disney has announced new release dates for upcoming films such as Black Widow and Mulan, and has relegated Artemis Fowl to a streaming debut.

hollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow.(AP)
         

Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films Friday, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with Mulan now penciled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised schedule confirmed eagerly awaited Marvel movies Black Widow and The Eternals, as well as the latest Thor and Doctor Strange sequels, have all been pushed back as the virus shutters theatres around the world.

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, the first of the new "phase" of the record-breaking superhero franchise, will now debut in November, causing most subsequent instalments to move later in a domino effect. One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.

Also read: Morbius, Ghostbusters, Tom Hanks’ Greyhound postponed due to coronavirus shutdown

But in a note of optimism that North American movie theatres could reopen sooner rather than later, Mulan -- a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior -- is now tentatively set to launch July 24.

That chimes with positive notes from National Association of Theatre Owners officials, who told a webinar Friday that theatrrs could reopen late May or June with social distancing measures in place to seat audience members far enough apart.

Also read: Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December, Tom Cruise says ‘many of you have waited for 34 years, it will be a little longer’

However, Disney's Artemis Fowl became the latest major studio film to skip theatres entirely and move directly to streaming -- a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors. The children's book adaptation will debut on Disney+ instead, at an undisclosed date.

The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed Captain Marvel film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month.

Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
India likely to release Covid-19 rapid testing guidelines today
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
