Home / Hollywood / Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December, Tom Cruise says ‘many of you have waited for 34 years, it will be a little longer’

Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December, Tom Cruise says ‘many of you have waited for 34 years, it will be a little longer’

Tom Cruise announced that Top Gun: Maverick, which was supposed to release in Summer 2020, will now arrive in December due to coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:53 IST
Top Gun release has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much awaited film, Top Gun: Maverick has been postponed to December due to coronavirus pandemic. The anticipated Paramount Pictures movie, which was scheduled to debut on June 24, will now release December 23, 2020.

Cruise took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film, which is the sequel to his 1986 classic hit. “I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone,” the actor posted on Twitter.

 

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is the latest project to have been pulled from release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount also pushed the release of A Quiet Place: Part II to September and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge the Run to July. Multiple studios have pulled movies in wake of the coronavirus crisis, including Universal’s Fast & Furious entry F9, MGM’s James Bond installment No Time to Die and Marvel’s Black Widow. Disney has already delayed Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers.

