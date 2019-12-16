Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise risks his life for your entertainment once again

hollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:49 IST

The second trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to one of Tom Cruise’s earliest hits, was released online on Monday. The trailer shows an older Cruise, who is ‘ordered’ back into action to train a younger batch of pilots.

The trailer features several jaw-dropping moments of airborne action, much of which looks practically done. The viewer is frequently put inside the cockpit, just like the first film, highlighting the realism of the stunts. Cruise, in multiple shots, appears to actually be inside airborne fighter jets.

The first trailer for the film was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con, and showed Cruise’s character, Maverick, 35 years after the events of the first film. The sequel will also feature the son of Maverick’s late navigator Goose, played by Miles Teller. The trailer also has visual throwbacks to the original films, including a volleyball sequence and banter between the pilots.

The first Top Gun was released in 1986, and made close to $400 million worldwide, catapulting Cruise to worldwide stardom. Talks about a follow-up had been happening for years, but after Top Gun director Tony Scott’s death in 2012, Cruise made it a priority. The sequel has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Cruise in Oblivion.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Val Kilmer, among others. Top Gun: Maverick is slated for a June 26 release.

