e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Hollywood / Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise risks his life for your entertainment once again

Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise risks his life for your entertainment once again

Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise returns as an older Maverick in the new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the 80s classic. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in a still from the latest trailer.
Top Gun Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in a still from the latest trailer.
         

The second trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to one of Tom Cruise’s earliest hits, was released online on Monday. The trailer shows an older Cruise, who is ‘ordered’ back into action to train a younger batch of pilots.

The trailer features several jaw-dropping moments of airborne action, much of which looks practically done. The viewer is frequently put inside the cockpit, just like the first film, highlighting the realism of the stunts. Cruise, in multiple shots, appears to actually be inside airborne fighter jets.

 

The first trailer for the film was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con, and showed Cruise’s character, Maverick, 35 years after the events of the first film. The sequel will also feature the son of Maverick’s late navigator Goose, played by Miles Teller. The trailer also has visual throwbacks to the original films, including a volleyball sequence and banter between the pilots.

The first Top Gun was released in 1986, and made close to $400 million worldwide, catapulting Cruise to worldwide stardom. Talks about a follow-up had been happening for years, but after Top Gun director Tony Scott’s death in 2012, Cruise made it a priority. The sequel has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Cruise in Oblivion.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Val Kilmer, among others. Top Gun: Maverick is slated for a June 26 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News