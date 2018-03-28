Donald Glover skewers those who didn’t let him make his Deadpool animated series with a 15-page script

Donald Glover knows how to be petty and he knows how to be creative. The actor shared a 15-page script of the Deadpool animated series that couldn’t see the light of day due after being rejected by FX, on Wednesday on Twitter.

“For the record, I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” he wrote in a tweet followed by the hilarious script for the ‘FINALE’. In the story, Deadpool goes to Kenya to keep Sudan, the last male white rhino, safe from poachers. Once with him, he talks to the animal about the falling Bitcoin rate, the Facebook crises, racism on television, the police shooting black civilians in their backyards, school shootings and the teachers being asked to carry guns to schools, the President and the who-bit-Beyonce controversy. The real Sudan died a few days ago.

Actor/director Jon Favreau, left, and actor/musician Donald Glover, right, share a laugh on the carpet at the premiere of the film Black Panther. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Deadpool talks in detail about the scrapped show as well. “All the writers were black,” he says. “And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

“It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform.”

While announcing that the show will not be made, FX cited ‘creative differences’ as the cause. However, many also speculated that Glover didn’t have time to give to the show with his live action Lion King remake in production and his show Atlanta.

Just a reminder, even Ryan Reynolds, who plays the superhero in the Deadpool movie series, wasn’t allowed to make the movie for years until a test footage was leaked to the world. The clip was appreciated by everyone so much and began a huge conversation and support for the film that Ryan was given a green flag and a huge budget for the film.

Read the full script here:

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

