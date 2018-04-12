Dwayne Johnson says it’s important for men to speak up about depression

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has said it was “overwhelming” for him to receive support from his fans from all over the world after he revealed about his battle with depression. The 45-year-old actor, who recently opened up about his mental health, said it was important, especially for men to speak up as they tend to keep their emotions bottled up.

“It was really overwhelming and thousands of people responded. It all started when I helped a man (a fan struggling with depression). I said, “Hey, you’re not alone, we all go through it. One of the most important things that I know helped me with the multiple times that I had gone through my own episodes of depression, was making sure that I was talking to people,” Johnson told BBC Newsbeat.

The Rampage star added, “We as men have a tendency to hold all that in which is not healthy, it’s not good. Depression doesn’t discriminate so if my past can help then I’m happy to share.”

Johnson said he first went through a bout of depression at the age of 15, when he saw his mother trying to commit suicide, months after they were evicted from their apartment.

