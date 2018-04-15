Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just admitted one of his movies was a ‘stinker’

While he was celebrating the success of his recent film Rampage on Twitter, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admitted that one of his previous movies was a ‘stinker’.

Johnson was responding to a tweet by review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes that certified Rampage as the highest rated video game movie on the site - it currently stands at a 50% ‘rotten’ - and he said that he should know, since he starred in the universally derided Doom.

READ | Rampage movie review: Dwayne Johnson’s film has shades of Salman Khan, but it’s better

Doom, released in 2005, was a critical and commercial failure. It’s Rotten Tomatoes score is 19% and it failed to recoup its $60 million budget. The film was based on the first person shooter series of the same name, and starred Karl Urban and Rosamund Pike.

Wow! Very cool RAMPAGE news! Not pointing to the scoreboard yet, but it seems we may have finally broken the dreaded video game curse. And remember, I starred in the stinker "Doom" so I have lived thy curse 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2FSb0wXavK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 13, 2018

The official Twitter handle for Doom had a concise response to Johnson’s tweet. “Dwayne,” it read.

Johnson sees Rampage’s mixed reception as a break in the video game curse. No film based on a video game has ever been received positively. The most successful adaptation of a game is 2016’s Warcraft, which made over $400 million worldwide. The previous record holder was Prince of Persia, whose massive $200 million budget meant that even a $300 million plus gross was seen as a disappointment.

The recent Assassin’s Creed and Tomb Raider adaptations received similarly mixed-negative reviews, with Tomb Raider being the more successful of the two.

Ahhh an A- from the people for RAMPAGE 👏🏾🙌🏾!

Ladies and gents the #1 metric of our movie biz is the score the audience gives a movie. For context JUMANJI received an A- as well. Enjoy the insanely fun ride that’s RAMPAGE 🦍 https://t.co/WncJvcBBsI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 14, 2018

Rampage is faring far better with audiences than with critics. The film received an ‘A-’ rating on CinemaScore, the service that tallies opening day audience responses based on a grade system. Johnson also tweeted about this a day later.

The film, made on a $120 million budget, will have to gross over $400 million worldwide to register a profit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more