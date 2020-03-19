Emma Stone, Dave McCary postpone wedding due to coronavirus concerns

hollywood

Hollywood actor Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend-fiance Dave McCary have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Page Six. The duo had exchanged rings last December.

The Oscar-winning actor and McCary were set to tie the knot in Los Angeles this past weekend, but are holding off for now.

Earlier, McCary broke the news of their engagement through his Instagram account with a picture of him and his beloved, where Stone was seen flaunting the ‘stone’ on her ring.

Stone and McCary, who is a segment director cum writer on Saturday Night Live, first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when they were seen together in New York City, where the show was shot.

In August 2018, Stone got candid about her relationship with McCary in an interview given to Elle magazine where she talked about her willingness to get married and have kids.

