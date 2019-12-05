Emma Stone engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary, shows off her engagement ring. See pic

hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone is finally engaged to longtime boyfriend and writer Dave McCary as the latter shared the news on his Instagram handle with a picture as proof. The two have reportedly been dating for over two years and are occasionally spotted together in public.

Dave posted a closeup picture of himself and Emma as she showed off her huge diamond ring to the camera. He captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Emma’s friends and fans were delighted to see her engaged and showered the couple with best wishes in the comments section. Former tennis star Billie Jean King commented to the picture, “Congratulations to two of the most wonderful, loving, and creative people we know. Ilana and I are so happy for you!” Actor Aidy Bryant wrote, “Love to the bbs!!!!”

According to several reports, Emma and Dave met when she hosted the Saturday Night Live in 2016 and featured in the sketch Wells for Boys, directed by Dave. Emma had also attended the premiere of Dave’s feature directorial debut Brigsby Bear in July 2017.

Emma had earlier posted a picture with Dave and her Aloha co-star Bradley Cooper from the SAG Awards in January this year. She had also captioned the picture with just a heart emoji.

Emma is among the front-runners of the Time’s Up initiative, which led to the MeToo movement in India. The actor collaborated with 300 women to set up the initiative to protect women from harassment and discrimination.

Emma recently featured in a zombie comedy titled Zombieland: Double Tap. She played the role of Wichita, a hardened survivor who is reluctant to settle down. The cast of the film also included Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Rosario Dawson.

Emma is an Academy Award winner for her role in the 2017 film, La La Land. She starred opposite Ryan Gosling in the film. She also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for the same film.

