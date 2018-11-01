Fans dressing up as It’s Pennywise on Halloween will give you nightmares. See pics
Twitter had a blast this Halloween, dressing up as Pennywise the clown from It. Some people even dressed up their children and pets as the murderous monster. Check out the best ones here.hollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2018 10:15 IST
Every year there is a breakout Halloween costume. It seems that this year it is the turn Pennywise the clown from the record-breaking horror movie, It. Several fans took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of their Pennywise costumes, with some people even dressing up their children and pets as the murderous monster on Halloween.
Warner Bros on October 31 also unveiled the first teaser poster for the film — it doesn’t reveal much, besides the release date, September 6, 2019. The movie is currently filming under the direction of Andy Muschietti, starring James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.
Coming September 6, 2019. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/srBU19xauS— IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) October 31, 2018
As you can see from these pictures, some fans left no stone unturned in their Pennywise cosplay. While many of the costumes are rudimentary, some of them are quite intricate.
Fam went all out for Halloween this year 🎃👻🎈 #HappyHalloween2018 #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/yZDkLPq22A— Samantha Parker (@samanthasp_) November 1, 2018
My son as Pennywise. #ITMovie #halloween #handmade #mysonwinshalloween @TheEllenShow give him a shoutout please! You would make his whole life! pic.twitter.com/KdPsUwjUCx— Sumer Jessup (@SumerJessup) November 1, 2018
It's always fun and games at #hottopic until someone dresses up like #Pennywise 😂🤣#HappyHalloween #itmovie @HotTopic #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/rkW6CjBF67— Lauryn2000 (@Lauryn2000) November 1, 2018
Happy Halloween 2018 #Pennywise #it #ITMovie #costume #Halloween18 #HalloweenRuthless #HappyHallloween #Clown #angel #darkangel #me pic.twitter.com/LnOV59L70B— Call me Vanne (@7856Vanne) November 1, 2018
Happy Halloween 🎃 #IT #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/DWyCV36OzZ— Joseph Alderete (@redred1224) November 1, 2018
#ITMovie #Pennywise #IT pic.twitter.com/GBdtYs9O5p— Joseph Alderete (@redred1224) November 1, 2018
#HappyHalloween #HALLOWEEN #Halloween2018 #Pennywise #clown #IT #Panda #Makeup #halloweenmakeup #ITMovie #Scary #Creepy #creepyclown #Minneapolis #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/bCyfNPYhu1— victoria holliday (@ms_holliday) November 1, 2018
...I float too? #ITMovie #PennyWisdom pic.twitter.com/GRW2L6rhvC— Peter Haunter (@pretorhunter) November 1, 2018
Pretty Clown 🎈#Pennywise #Cosplay #Itmovie pic.twitter.com/fhXkBYLNN1— C A R O L I N E (@carolinemey_) October 26, 2018
Me all the week of #Halloween #MondayMotivation #Mondaymood #Pennywise #Cosplay #ITmovie pic.twitter.com/3DJ1J3Q889— C A R O L I N E (@carolinemey_) October 29, 2018
You guys...WE WON LAST NIGHT! Best Couples Costume! We had THE MOST fun! @StephenKing @ITMovieOfficial #Halloween #itmovie #Pennywise #Clown pic.twitter.com/Ze39V1iR8Y— Jacqui Sien (@WacquiJacqui) October 28, 2018
You'll float too. 🤡🎈@lizasoberano#Pennywise #TheDancingClown#ITMovie#LizaSoberano pic.twitter.com/WKPUzNyY7E— Nico Cubillas Castro (@konOHanicOH) October 31, 2018
It - Chapter Two will pick up almost three decades after the events of the first movie, which told the story of a group of children haunted by an evil clown. The film went on to gross over $700 million worldwide, enough to make it the most successful R-rated horror movie ever.
