First reactions to A Quiet Place Part II call it ‘tense as hell, masterclass in suspense’

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:41 IST

The first online reactions to A Quiet Place Part II are universally positive, with critics praising the film’s world-building and tense set pieces. The horror sequel picks up after the events of the first film, which was set in the aftermath of an alien invasion.

“Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel,” wrote one person. Another critic called it “A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings.”

A Quiet Place 2, like the first film, is also directed by John Krasinski and features his wife Emily Blunt in the lead role. The first film was praised for its tension, and went on to become a major box office hit, making nearly $350 million against a $20 million budget.

Here are some more reactions:

A QUIET PLACE PART II is "Tension: The Movie." I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance. — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

You need to experience #AQuietPlace2. It’s one of the most tense experiences I’ve had in a theater. The whole cast is amazing and you feel every emotion on screen. @johnkrasinski’s directing is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/bS4Gnx6jaF — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 6, 2020

Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/fVcrQEhxO3 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2020

Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand pat.”

The film also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The film is projected to make over $70 million in its opening weekend in the US.

