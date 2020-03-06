e-paper
First reactions to A Quiet Place Part II call it ‘tense as hell, masterclass in suspense’

The first reactions to A Quiet Place Part II have arrived online, and critics are calling the horror sequel ‘tense as hell’ and a ‘masterclass in suspense’.

Mar 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A Quiet Place Part II picks up after the events of the first film.
A Quiet Place Part II picks up after the events of the first film.
         

The first online reactions to A Quiet Place Part II are universally positive, with critics praising the film’s world-building and tense set pieces. The horror sequel picks up after the events of the first film, which was set in the aftermath of an alien invasion.

“Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel,” wrote one person. Another critic called it “A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings.”

A Quiet Place 2, like the first film, is also directed by John Krasinski and features his wife Emily Blunt in the lead role. The first film was praised for its tension, and went on to become a major box office hit, making nearly $350 million against a $20 million budget.

Here are some more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here’s the official synopsis: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand pat.”

The film also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The film is projected to make over $70 million in its opening weekend in the US.

