Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton’s new pic fuels dating rumours, internet can’t decide on their celeb name

A new Instagram picture of former Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton has got fans speculating about whether the two are dating. The picture was shared by Felton on Monday, and shows the two actors playing a guitar.

“Quick learner,” he captioned the picture, which has been geo-tagged to South Africa. This is not the first time that the two have sparked dating rumours.

“Brad & Gaga, make room!” one person wrote in the comments section, possibly referring to actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, whose chemistry in the recent film A Star is Born also fuelled speculation that the two were an item. One fan even came up with a perfect celebrity name for them. “DRAMIONE,” they wrote, making a reference to the characters that they played in the Harry Potter series. While Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, Felton played the villainous Draco Malfoy. Another fan came up with a different option, and commented, “I wanna cry. Really wanna cry. Feltson is real.”

“In my mind you two are together, always,” wrote another fan. “Good thing you prefer mudbloods now,” wrote another, making a reference to the slur Malfoy uses against Hermione in the Potter series. One person wrote that they’d been waiting 15 years for this.

Previously, the two actors had fuelled dating rumours after Emma posted a picture of herself, which was credited to Felton. In 2018, the two posed for a beach selfie. In a 2012 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Emma had confessed to having harboured a crush on Felton during their Harry Potter days. “Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it really,” she’d said.

