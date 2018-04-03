 Here’s when the horror film Truth or Dare is releasing in India | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Here’s when the horror film Truth or Dare is releasing in India

Blumhouse Production’s supernatural-thriller Truth or Dare is set to release in India on April 20. Universal Pictures India is releasing the film in the country.

hollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2018 18:12 IST
Truth or Dare comes from Blumhouse productions.
Truth or Dare comes from Blumhouse productions.

Blumhouse Production’s supernatural-thriller Truth or Dare is set to release in India on April 20. Universal Pictures India is releasing the film in the country.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2), Truth or Dare features actor Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars fame and Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf.

The film revolves around a group of friends who decide to play the game of truth or dare. Little do they know that this harmless game is about to turn deadly when someone—or rather something— a supernatural entity begins to possess each member of the group and punishes them for lying or turning down the dare.

The movie also features Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, Landon Liboiron, Sophia Taylor Ali and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature