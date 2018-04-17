Inside pic of Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk engagement: She can’t stop beaming

Gwyneth Paltrow offered fans a peek inside her Sunday engagement to Brad Falchuk on her Instagram account, a ceremony that is even being speculated to be her “secret wedding”. The photo, posted Monday, shows her beaming fiancé Brad Falchuk speaking onstage as Paltrow lovingly looks on.

“Thank you [Ryan Murphy] for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤,” Paltrow, 45, captioned the shot. “There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

Their engagement was a black-tie event at the Los Angeles Theatre on April 15. Paltrow wore a floor-length oxblood, one shoulder Giambattista Valli gown while fiance Falchuk wore a crisp white shirt with a black tux and themed-black tie.

Paltrow’s mom, Blythe Danner, carried a Monique Lhuillier designer bridal dress bag, making fans jump to the conclusion that her daughter might actually be getting married at the venue. Paltrow’s ex, Coldplay star Chris Martin, was absent from the event. They have two children together.

Almost the entire Hollywood industry turned up at the event which was dubbed as an engagement party to reportedly keep the paparazzi off the venue. The event was attended by director Steven Spielberg, actresses Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Moore, and Chelsea Handler.

Aniston wore a floor-length black gown and wore a wrist brace on her left arm.

Paltrow and Falchuk met when the actress guest-starred on Glee in 2010. The couple has been dating since 2014. Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in January after three years of dating.