e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Japan to Indonesia: The appeal of Ramayana transcends boundaries

Japan to Indonesia: The appeal of Ramayana transcends boundaries

Ramayana has enchanted people across the world for years. From dance forms to critically acclaimed films, the epic has influenced art everywhere.

hollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:33 IST
Deepanjana Pal
Deepanjana Pal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sita and Hanuman in Nina Paley’s film,
Sita and Hanuman in Nina Paley’s film,
         

Yogyakarta is considered the cultural capital of Indonesia and you can tell that the city is devoutly Muslim from the neat (and fashionable) headscarves that most women wear when out on the streets. It’s also a city that loves the Ramayana. You can see the legend performed as a traditional ballet. Characters from the epic appear all over the city: on graffiti, in graphic novels and on T-shirts. Some are drawn in the old Javanese style as seen in shadow puppets and batik, with spindly limbs and elaborate headgear. Others reimagine beloved characters like Hanuman and Ravan’s son, Indrajit, as manga characters with glittering eyes and bulging muscles.

 

The Hindu legend of the Ramayana didn’t only travel across Asia in centuries past; it has been lovingly claimed and cherished by different cultures into the present. You can find versions of the Ramayana kept alive through stories, art and performance in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Japan, China, Malaysia and, of course, Indonesia. The bare bones of the story remain the same as the one told by the sage Valmiki, but each culture has added elements to make the legend its own. In the Khmer retelling, Hanuman plays a bigger role and in the Ramakien of Thailand, Hanuman is a lot raunchier than in the Indian versions. The Malaysian Ramayana often gives Lakshmana more prominence and the stories of the vanar sena (army of monkeys) in battle inspired the Balinese dance form kecak, which was developed in the 1930s by Indonesian dancer, Wayan Limbak, and German painter, Walter Spies.

 

In the 20th century, the Ramayana has travelled with the Indian diaspora to America. Among the more exciting retellings of the Ramayana in recent times was cartoonist Nina Paley’s film, Sita Sings the Blues, in which Paley wove the story of a contemporary failed marriage with Sita’s trials. The soundtrack for the film includes songs by American jazz singer, Annette Hanshaw.

top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 updates: 10-month-old infant in Karnataka tests positive
Covid-19 updates: 10-month-old infant in Karnataka tests positive
‘You are a fighter’: PM Modi cheers up coronavirus afflicted Boris Johnson
‘You are a fighter’: PM Modi cheers up coronavirus afflicted Boris Johnson
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News