Jason Momoa just performed the traditional haka dance at Aquaman premiere, and Twitter’s pregnant

Aquaman star Jason Momoa led a traditional haka performance at the world premiere of Aquaman in Los Angeles on Thursday. Video of the ritual - conducted to scare challengers as per Maori tradition - has been shared online and shows the star leading a group of performers on the film’s red (blue) carpet.

Momoa can be seen brandishing a trident - Aquaman’s weapon of choice - and pacing around the group, which included Temuera Morrison, who plays Aquaman’s father in the film. Midway through the performance, which is famously performed by the New Zealand rugby team before their matches, Momoa breaks his trident in half, drawing cheers from the gathered press.

He was joined by his 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, while wife Lisa Bonet watched from the sidelines. This isn’t the first time he’s known to have performed the dance; Momoa used it in his audition for Game of Thrones.

This version of the dance is perhaps the most popular. It’s called Ka Mate and involves heavy stomping of feet and aggressive facial expressions. Watch Momoa and his group’s performance here:

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at watching Momoa perform. “Is this the best carpet ever?” one person wondered. “Seeing Jason Momoa perform the Haka dance at the premiere of #Aquaman almost brought me to tears,” another wrote. Several people joked that the mere sight of Momoa got them pregnant. Check out more reactions here:

Everyone talking about Jason Momoa’s blue carpet haka:

1. Its called "Tangaroa Ararau" and was written for the occasion.

2. Temuera Morrison is IN the haka & in the film. He has competed in kapa haka at a national level & has been best male leader. U cant FW Matua Tem.

👀👅💪🏽🔱🌊 pic.twitter.com/LEQXsUHn5g — LOU TEE-OH (@KiwiDiva) December 13, 2018

Jason Momoa doing the haka dance pic.twitter.com/dUxO2TQx7g — Clipsluv (@clipsluv) December 13, 2018

*Jason Momoa does the haka*



Ray Fisher pulls out phone: GET IT BABY!!!! pic.twitter.com/MaoNwoKuFy — Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 13, 2018

Watching that video of Jason Momoa doing the haka: pic.twitter.com/6iNiYTnrCX — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) December 13, 2018

Jason Momoa and his team went about constructing and performing their haka ("Tangaroa Ararau") in all the right ways. They had the haka specifically written for the occasion, had the haka blessed by the elders and performed it with the upmost respect. Absolutely beautiful. ❤️✊🏽 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) December 13, 2018

If you watch Jason Momoa do the haka too many times you catch the pregnant — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) December 13, 2018

Aquaman, directed by James Wan - an Australian of Malay descent - is due out in theatres on Friday, a week ahead of its US release. Momoa is of Hawaiian and European ancestry, and has played the character once before in the superhero ensemble, Justice League. The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman. It was shot primarily in Australia.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:26 IST