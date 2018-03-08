John Travolta’s new look for movie in which he plays a psychotic stalker is lighting Twitter up

Hollywood veteran John Travolta has been roped in to star in Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s semi-biographical project titled Moose. Pictures from the film’s set have been doing the rounds online and have attracted attention for Travolta’s unusual haircut.

Travolta is playing the title role of a rabid movie fan obsessed with his favourite celebrity action hero (Devon Sawa) and how he goes to destructive lengths to satisfy his fixation, Variety reported. The story, co-written by Durst and Dave Bekerman, is inspired by the singer’s real-life fan who stalked him years ago.

“There certainly is no shortage of amazing Fred Durst stories to tell, but this one in particular is unequivocally cinematic in how it plays out,” production company AMBI said in a statement. “John’s range as an actor will once again be shown off as he steps into a character that Fred is all too familiar with – making this pairing so exciting.”

Principal photography is currently underway in Alabama.

Do you people hear me?!



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨FRED DURST IS MAKING A THRILLER CALLED "MOOSE" BASED ON HIS OWN LIFE EXPERIENCES ABOUT A CELEBRITY (DEVON SAWA) BEING MENACED BY AN OBSESSIVE STALKER (JOHN TRAVOLTA) 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 7, 2018

John Travolta is going to play Fred Durst in a movie and if that doesn't excite you, then don't worry because it's not exciting at all. — Slime Ball-Los (@Carlosissick) March 7, 2018

#poll Does a John Travolta movie directed by Fred Durst sound amazing? -Garemy — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) March 7, 2018

Never in my wildest dreams https://t.co/6InZnfr813 — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) March 7, 2018

I havent even reached John Travolta yet. I am still on Fred Durst making a movie about Fred Durst and I cant even right now — Huber (@AmbassadorHuber) March 7, 2018

I never thought I'd see John Travolta and Fred Durst in the same sentence but here we are — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 7, 2018

