 John Travolta’s new look for movie in which he plays a psychotic stalker is lighting Twitter up | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

John Travolta’s new look for movie in which he plays a psychotic stalker is lighting Twitter up

Hollywood veteran John Travolta has been roped in to star in Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s semi-biographical project titled Moose.

hollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2018 14:43 IST
John Travolta attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles.
John Travolta attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hollywood veteran John Travolta has been roped in to star in Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s semi-biographical project titled Moose. Pictures from the film’s set have been doing the rounds online and have attracted attention for Travolta’s unusual haircut.

Travolta is playing the title role of a rabid movie fan obsessed with his favourite celebrity action hero (Devon Sawa) and how he goes to destructive lengths to satisfy his fixation, Variety reported. The story, co-written by Durst and Dave Bekerman, is inspired by the singer’s real-life fan who stalked him years ago.

You can see more pictures here.

“There certainly is no shortage of amazing Fred Durst stories to tell, but this one in particular is unequivocally cinematic in how it plays out,” production company AMBI said in a statement. “John’s range as an actor will once again be shown off as he steps into a character that Fred is all too familiar with – making this pairing so exciting.”

Principal photography is currently underway in Alabama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you