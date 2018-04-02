April Fools’ joke convinces Twitter of The Dark Knight prequel starring Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker Origins film, to be directed by Todd Phillips, will serve as a prequel to Christopher Nolan’s 2008 movie The Dark Knight. Or it was until yesterday.

A fake synopsis for the DC film was shared by Screen Rant revealing how The Joker, once a “well-meaning man”, came to become one of the most notorious criminals of all time.

“Twenty years before Batman saved the city in THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY, Gotham was a dangerous place. In the crime-ridden Narrows, one man tries to escape his unfortunate lot through a passion for theatrics and stand-up comedy. However, one bad day is all it takes in this city, and soon the well-meaning man has become the most dangerous criminal of all: the Joker.

“Directed by Academy Award Nominee Todd Phillips (“WAR DOGS”) and produced by Academy Award Winner Martin Scorsese (“GOODFELLAS”), this prequel to Academy Award Nominee Christopher Nolan’s “THE DARK KNIGHT” will explore how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be,” the synopsis had read.

Of course, a film is indeed being made by Todd Phillips which is perhaps why so many fell for it.

So this big "Joker origin" Scorsese/Todd Phillips movie is actually a Prequel to The Dark Knight trilogy? ...Interesting.... I know Joaquin Phoenix is rumored for the role, but 2008 me would be very intrigued. Just gonna leave this here for the higher ups at DC pic.twitter.com/iTFI3jyOV1 — Tom McKee (@TomMckeeSB) April 1, 2018

Todd Phillips, please don't make your Joker movie connected to the Nolan-verse. We don't need the backstory to Heath' s Joker.

Leave the legacy alone. Leave the mystery alone.

I'm sure it will be awesome without piggy-backing on a prior series/interpretation. — Emperor Killjoy (@Emperor_Killjoy) April 1, 2018

No actor has been confirmed to play The Joker in 1980s Gotham, but reports suggest Joaquin Phoenix may land the iconic role.

Jared Leto as The Joker in Suicide Squad.

The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying Batman’s arch nemesis, most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film.

He will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.

