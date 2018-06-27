Kama Sutra trailer is 3rd most watched in history of YouTube, behind Avengers and Star Wars

The trailer for Mira Nair’s 1996 drama, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, is the third most watched ever on YouTube, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A new report on ScreenCrush - about how the trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Venom has been viewed more times than a trailer for any actual Spider-Man movie - includes a list of the most watched trailers of all time (on YouTube).

“No, that’s not a typo,” ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer noted sarcastically, “a trailer for the 1996 Mira Nair film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has been viewed 91 million times. I guess YouTube users just love Mira Nair! There’s really no other possible explanation.”

Here’s a top 10 list, according to the ScreenCrush report.

1. Avengers: Infinity War: 202 million views

2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 101 million

3. Kama Sutra A Tale of Love: 91 million

4. Fifty Shades of Grey: 89 million

5. Jurassic World: 86 million

6. Suicide Squad: 85 million

7. Incredibles 2: 84 million

8. Avengers: Infinity War, Trailer 2: 83 million

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron: 83 million

10. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 81 million

Kama Sutra is the cheapest film (by far) on this list. Its budget is approximately 1/100 of Avengers: Infinity War, which was made for more than $300 million.

It is also the only non-blockbuster of the lot, which includes billion dollar franchises such as Star Wars and Jurassic World. Crucially, it is not the only erotic film on the list.

Starring Indira Varma and Sarita Chaudhury and Rekha (in her English language debut), the film was banned in India and Pakistan due to its erotic nature.

