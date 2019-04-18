‘Know half a dozen men who should be in prison for sexual harassment’, says Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs

British actor Jason Isaacs says he knows "half a dozen men" who should go to prison for sexually harassing women.

The 55-year-old actor, who became popular for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, made the claims in an interview with The Times.

Jason Isaacs (L) and Emma Hewitt arrive at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain. ( REUTERS )

Isaacs said he is often asked if he knows of such incidents, and if he does, why he doesn’t disclose details in public. "The problem is that almost all of the most egregious things that people are being charged with went on behind closed doors," the actor said.

"I can think of half a dozen men I'd like to name, and who I think should probably be in prison. But they would just sue me and nothing bad would happen to them. All I can do is choose not to work with them," he added.

Isaacs, who promoting his Netflix show The OA during the interview, said he is happy that the conversation around the issue is "going in the right direction".

"(It) is an incredibly healthy thing. I wish we could get to the end game very quickly," he added.

