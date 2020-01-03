e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Leonardo DiCaprio, 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone welcome New Year 2020 with beach holiday. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio, 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone welcome New Year 2020 with beach holiday. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and his 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone welcomed the New Year together with a beach holiday in St Barts. See pictures here.

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020
Hindustan Times
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted holidaying with rumoured girlfriend Camila Morrone at St Barts. Pictures of the couple, frolicking about in the sea, were shared online.

The pictures show DiCaprio and Morrone in the water, clicking photographs of each other with a digital camera. The couple was first spotted together in December 2017, after DiCaprio split from his ex-girlfriend, model Nina Agdal. In the following months, they were spotted multiple times, including at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday, a vacation in Aspen, and even at DiCaprio’s favourite club.

 

 Much has been written about their 23-year age gap. Morrone seemingly addressed the rumours when she posted a picture of actors Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who like DiCaprio and Morrone, had an age gap of more than 20 years. “A love like this,” Morrone wrote alongside the pictures.

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” 23-year-old Morrone said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. She said she gets why the public is fascinated by her relationship. “I probably would be curious about it too. I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating ... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she added.

The model-actor also addressed the hate she regularly gets in an Instagram live video. “Good morning people and happy Friday,” Morrone said in the video. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about.” Concluding the video, she told her followers, “I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

