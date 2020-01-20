Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro to unite for the first time for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:17 IST

Martin Scorsese’s favourite leading men, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, are coming together for the director’s next film. DiCaprio, who was on the stage to present De Niro the Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards, confirmed that he and The Irishman star will be in Killers of the Flower Moon.

De Niro, 76, and DiCaprio, 45, are the only two actors to have worked with Scorsese on multiple projects though separately.

This is the first time that the two actors, who have been awards-season fixtures this year thanks to their performance in The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, are collaborating on a Scorsese full-length film though they appeared in the director’s short movie The Audition.

Robert De Niro accepts the Life Achievement Award from presenter Leonardo DiCaprio.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 1920s Osage murders, when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The newly formed FBI starts investigating the murders.

The screenplay is by Eric Roth of A Star Is Born and Forrest Gump fame. De Niro has starred in some nine Scorsese movies, most notable being Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Cape Fear and The Irishman while DiCaprio has worked with the director on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

