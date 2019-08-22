Liam Hemsworth files for divorce for he ‘never wanted to share Miley Cyrus with anyone’, she is ‘devastated’

hollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:11 IST

Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work, says a source. Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.

A source told ET that Hemsworth decided it’s “time to move on.” Liam took the decision after realising “it was never going to work”. “They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh,” the source said citing Miley being seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter.

“Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work,” a source told hollywoodlife.com. The source added that marriage was really important to Cyrus and she valued the meaning of it.

“They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn’t workout and the chapter is officially closing.”

The source said that Cyrus never in her dreams thought she would be divorcing Hemsworth. “When she got married, never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d be divorcing less than a year later. This is the last thing she ever thought would happen, let alone this soon. Things had never been better between them when they tied the knot,” the source said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song. The two had called off their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in 2015, and then finally getting married in December 2018.

The source said Cyrus wasn’t exactly shocked by the news of Hemsworth filing the papers. “Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam’s filing since they had already separated. They really haven’t been speaking,” source said.

The Wrecking Ball singer has been spending her time with Kaitlynn Carter.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 18:11 IST