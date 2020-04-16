e-paper
Lindsay Lohan wants to make comeback with Mean Girls sequel

Lindsay Lohan has expressed her desire to return to films and feels that a Mean Girls sequel will be the perfect comeback for her.

hollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:51 IST
Lindsay Lohan in a still from Mean Girls.
Actor-singer Lindsay Lohan has said she wants to start doing films again and a Mean Girls sequel would be the perfect comeback. Lohan, initially a popular child artiste, broke out with the 2004 high school comedy from writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters.

“I should probably get back to doing movies at some point. I think I was hanging on to (Mean Girls) for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that,” the actor told David Spade on his show Lights Out.

“But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing,” she added.

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended

A direct-to-video sequel, Mean Girls 2, premiered on ABC Family (now Freeform) in 2011, but with a new cast.

There are no official plans yet for a follow-up film to the hit, but Lohan will be seen next as a police detective in the upcoming thriller Cursed, alongside Mickey Rourke. She also recently released her first song in 12 years, Back to Me.

