e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Mark Ruffalo says Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk: ‘I was scared’

Mark Ruffalo says Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk: ‘I was scared’

Mark Ruffalo said that he was scared about playing a superhero but it was Robert Downey Jr who convinced him to play the Hulk.

hollywood Updated: May 10, 2020 19:48 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr are best bros in real life as well.
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr are best bros in real life as well.
         

Actor Mark Ruffalo says Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in The Avengers.

The actor, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 2012, made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show. “I was scared,” Ruffalo said of stepping into the role, which had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Eric Bana in 2003’s Hulk and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series.

 

“I didn’t know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he added. Ruffalo said he was approached by The Avengers director Joss Whedon , who told him he’d be perfect for the part, and then Downey Jr called him to do some cajoling.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

“Joss Whedon’s like, yeah, you are the right person. And then I got a call from Downey, it must’ve made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We got this.’ In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, ‘I guess I have to do it,’” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In