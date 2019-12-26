Martin Scorsese’s daughter wraps his Christmas gift in Marvel-themed paper, James Gunn can’t stop laughing

hollywood

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didn’t deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Avengers-themed wrapping paper that she used for her father’s gifts.

“Look what I’m wrapping my dad’s XMas gifts in,” she captioned the photo posted on her Instagram story. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared the picture on Instagram, calling it ‘hilarious’. “This is Martin Scorsese’s daughter’s wrapping paper for her dad. Makes me feel less strange about the Shutter Island wallpaper my nephew wrapped my gifts in,” he captioned Francesca’s photos.

The veteran filmmaker had recently started a debate around Marvel movies after he branded them as “theme park experience” and “not cinema. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” the filmmaker told Empire magazine.

He later elaborated on his comment in a New York Times op-ed, saying he was not questioning the talent of the people behind superhero films but the absence of “revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger” in the movies.

Multiple actors and filmmakers associated with Marvel responded to Scorsese’s criticism. Recently, Joker director Todd Phillips said his fellow filmmaker was making a fair point.

Joining Scorsese for The Hollywood Reporter’s directors roundtable chat, Phillips said: “Marty got a lot of heat for that (what he said), but I understand it fully. We were struggling to get Joker made, which sounds funny because it exists in the superhero world, but it’s really not one of those movies.”

“We spent a year at Warner Bros., and I saw emails back and forth, literally, where they said, ‘Does he realise we sell Joker pyjamas at Target?’ I go, ‘Didn’t movies come first and pyjamas come second? Are the pyjamas dictating the movies?’ Theme park rides. Pyjamas. Slurpee cups. Whatever it is that you are selling off the back of movies, you can’t make your decisions based on that.”

Scorsese added: “I remember when Disneyland was built... and one of the aspirations of the studios was to become as important to American culture as Disneyland. And the first studio to really do that was Universal with the (studio) tour. And then you add the blockbuster on top of that - and why not? People go to the movie. Enjoy it. That sort of thing. So the sense of a theme park has always been there. It’s not bad. We used to love to go to amusement parks. But now in an amusement park, you have the film.”

