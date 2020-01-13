e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore’s Where the Mind is Without Fear at climate change rally. Watch

Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore’s Where the Mind is Without Fear at climate change rally. Watch

Apocalypse Now and The West Wing star Martin Sheen recited Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Where the Mind Is Without Fear at a climate change rally recently. Watch the video here.

hollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:07 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a Fire Drill Fridays protest calling attention to climate change.
Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a Fire Drill Fridays protest calling attention to climate change.(Reuters)
         

Hollywood veteran Martin Sheen participated in a climate change protest and recited Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem Where the Mind Is Without Fear while addressing the gathering.

Sheen was part of Fire Drill Fridays, the weekly protests against climate change, started by veteran actor Jane Fonda. Lauding Fonda for the campaign, Sheen said, "Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men." In the video of his speech, which is doing the rounds on social media, the actor then referred to the verse from Tagore's collection of poems, Gitanjali.

 

This is not the first time that Sheen has invoked Where the Mind Is Without Fear. He previously recited the poem in 2016, in a video urging Americans to vote, and to take action in favour of the betterment of their country. The poem, titled Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunno in Bengali, was originally published in 1910 and represented Tagore's vision of a new and awakened India. The English version, also penned by Tagore, came out in 1912 as a part of Gitanjali.

During the protest, Sheen along with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, was arrested by the police. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon were also present. According to Variety, Capitol Police said it arrested 147 people who were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding. All the protestors were later released.

