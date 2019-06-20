Marvel approaches Keanu Reeves for ‘almost every film’, says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed the studio keeps in touch with Keanu Reeves and has often tried to get the actor on board one of their projects.

Feige's comments come weeks after reports started doing the rounds that Reeves, 54, may be a part of The Eternals, which Marvel Studios hopes to begin producing in the coming months. The studio head said that though he isn’t certain when and if the John Wick star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the company is keen to collaborate with him.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves in a scene from the film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. ( AP )

Asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the MCU, Feige told Comicbook.com that Marvel tries to "talk to him for almost every film we make."

"I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it," the producer added. Reeves’ latest film, John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, was a hit and his self-satirising cameo in Always Be My Maybe is billed as one of the most entertaining moments in Netflix's rom-com. He also lent his voice in Toy Story 4, which is slated to be released on Friday.

