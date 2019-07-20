Marvel releases new Avengers Endgame trailer filled with bonus content. Watch here

Marvel has released a new trailer for Avengers : Endgame. Yes, you read that right. Months after the film’s release, the studio has put together a trailer for the arrival of the blockbuster on digital streaming and home video. And there’s a lot of bonus content that fans of the MCU can expect.

The one-minute trailer was shared at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con, where directors Joe and Anthony Russo were greeted to a packed Hall H for a special chat. The upcoming home video release of the superhero film will have deleted scenes, making of footage, gag reels, and an inside look into the Stan Lee cameo.

We are shown what went into making the massive, $356 million movie and the dozens of actors who worked together tirelessly to create a satisfying experience for fans. “This movie is massive,” Anthony says, and Chris Hemsworth chimes in, “It was so much fun.”

One shot shows Brie Larson dangling from wires while filming a flight sequence. “This doesn’t feel cool but if it looks cool that’s all that matters,” she says. We are also shown glimpses of Stan Lee on set, filming one of his last cameos before his death. “I’m a very lucky guy,” the Marvel comics legend says. And over shots of group hugs and high fives, Scarlett Johansson says, “It’s a wonderful, super emotional thing.”

Avengers: Endgame is the most successful film in the MCU, having made $2.782 billion so far. The film is just $6 million short of beating the all-time box office record set by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2010. The film arrives on digital streaming in the US on July 30, and on DVD and Blu-Ray on August 13.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 12:18 IST