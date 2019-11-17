e-paper
Matthew Perry is sure Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker copied his Chandler dance

Matthew Perry has shared a picture that seems to hint at a similarity between him and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Who do you think danced better? Matthew Perry or Joaquin Phoenix.
Who do you think danced better? Matthew Perry or Joaquin Phoenix.
         

Actor Matthew Perry has shared a hilarious meme about the true inspiration behind Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic staircase dance in Joker. He tweeted a picture comparing the scene with his own little dance from hit TV show, FRIENDS, tickling is fans and followers.

‘Cinematic Parallels,’ read the caption on the picture. “You’re welcome,” Matthew wrote with the picture. “Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo,” he added in another tweet.

 

Several fans found comparison hilarious and had some interesting observations to make. “Plot twist- Chandler’s job, that no one knew, is being Joker,” wrote one. Meanwhile others found more similarities between the two.

Joker has claimed a number of milestones this year and it continues to garner praise all over the world. The film recently claimed the Golden Frog Award for its cinematography at the Energa Camerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

 

 



Additionally, the feature film also won the Audience Award at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has also crossed the USD 1 billion mark across the globe and it is now the fourth DC comic title to cross the figure, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

Joker had hit the screens on October 2 in India and before its release, it had managed to win the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.

(With ANI inputs)

