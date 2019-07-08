Mulan trailer: Yifei Liu will defy all odds to fight for China in Disney’s latest live action remake. Watch

Disney has released the first trailer for the live action remake of their hit 1998 film Mulan. Featuring actor Yifei Liu as the protagonist, the film brings back all the action that the original was famous for.

Mulan is the daughter of an ageing warrior, Fa Zhou, who impersonates as a man to replace her father during a general conscription during the Han Dynasty. Her family expects her to get married but Mulan has bigger plans for herself. The trailer captures the mood perfectly and is also heavy on action. Watch it here:

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Disney shared the first poster of the war action drama on Instagram on Sunday. “Disney’s #Mulan, in theatres March 27, 2020,” the post read with Yifei in the first look from the film. Tzi Ma, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li are also a part of the cast.

Directed by Niki Caro, the new film features a script originally penned by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, and rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Apart from Mulan, Disney is also working on the live action remake of The Little Mermaid and the live action version of The Lion King will hit theatres on July 19 in India.

