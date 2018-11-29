National Board of Review names Black Panther among top 10 films of 2018. See full list

The National Board of Review has unveiled its annual list of the top 10 films of 2018. Green Book, a race-related drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, has been named the best film of the year. The NBR awards are decided upon “by a group of film enthusiasts, professionals, academics, filmmakers and students,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We are proud to honour Green Book as our best film — it is a warm and heartfelt look at a remarkable friendship, brought to the screen at a moment where its story of love, compassion and shared humanity deeply resonates,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement.

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, A Star is Born. (AP)

In addition to Green Book, the board named Bradley Cooper’s musical drama A Star is Born, Marvel’s Black Panther, the Coen Brothers’ Netflix Western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, Roma, A Quiet Place, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk and Mary Poppins Returns.

2017’s best film was Steven Spielberg’s The Post, and the year before that the honour went to Manchester by the Sea and in 2015 the award was given to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The NBR awards will be presented at a gala ceremony in New York City on January 8. Together with the Gotham Awards, this is an official signal that the 2018 awards season is truly underway.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from Green Book. (AP)

In addition to revealing the top 10 list, the board also named winners in the several categories of awards it will present. Bradley Cooper was named best director, and Lady Gaga best actress. Crazy Rich Asians won best ensemble and Incredibles 2 won best animated feature.

Black Panther’s inclusion suggests that the film will have a healthy awards run, despite being released in February - awards fare is usually released towards the end of the year. Marvel Studios is campaigning heavily for the film, in favour of the more lucrative Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, a sequel for the film is currently in the pipeline, with star Chadwick Boseman expected to return in the title role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 12:26 IST