Netflix reveals most rewatched, binged movies and shows of 2018

Romantic comedies To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth are the most rewatched Netflix original movies of 2018, the streaming giant has said. Netflix also revealed the ‘most binged’ original shows of the year, which was led by the coming-of-age comedy-drama, On My Block.

The company famously refuses to reveal hard numbers, although it has previously acknowledged that 80 million subscribers watched at least one original romantic comedy in what has come to be known as ‘The Summer of Love’. Stars of To All the Boys... and The Kissing Booth also witnessed major social media bumps. Noah Centineo and Joel Courtney’s fan following grew significantly, as did Queer Eye’s the Fab Five’s.

At least half of the service’s 130 million-plus subscribers who watched To All the Boys or The Kissing Booth, watched it again. The only other feature film mentioned in this list was Roxanne Roxanne.

However, Netflix revealed a top 10 list of the most binged shows of the year:

On My Block

Making a Murderer: Part 2

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

Last Chance U: Indy

Bodyguard

Fastest Car

The Haunting of Hill House

Anne with an E: Season

Insatiable

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

It also revealed its list of actors with the biggest instagram boost:

The Fab Five (Queer Eye)

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)

Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)

Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

A New York Times report suggests that the service is looking to produce 90 original films in 2019, with reported budgets touching $200 million for the biggest among them. This includes at least nine previously announced Indian originals, which include feature films involving some of the country’s top actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:42 IST