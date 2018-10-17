Netflix reveals rare viewing numbers, crowns To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before the king

Netflix has provided a rare insight into its viewing figures. According to new data revealed by the streaming service, over 80 million subscribers watched at least one original romantic comedy last quarter. Netflix released 14 original rom-coms in 2018, six of which came during the popular ‘Summer of Love’. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before led the pack, and has become one of Netflix’s most watched original films of all time.

Netflix doesn’t hide its formula for success. It invests billions in original programming and uses those new TV shows and movies to lure subscribers. The Los Gatos, California-based streaming company released a record 676 hours of original programming in the third quarter, according to Cowen & Co. That marked the first time it has exceeded 500 hours in any quarter.

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo attend the Screening Of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on August 16, 2018 in Culver City. (AFP)

The slate included new seasons of the drama Ozark and the animated comedy BoJack Horseman, as well as new series Insatiable and Maniac.

Netflix never identifies which shows are most successful. Nor does the company release viewership figures for programs, contending that its subscriber growth demonstrates the popularity of its entertainment slate.

Yet the company did acknowledge one point of strength: India, where it just released its first original series, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Those shows made Netflix “feel more local, more relevant” to local consumers, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said during the call.

India is already one of the biggest markets for YouTube, a chief competitor, and holds great potential for Netflix. It is the world’s second-most-populous country, and hundreds of millions of residents now have access to the internet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:05 IST