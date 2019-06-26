Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban wish each other on 13th wedding anniversary

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have completed 13 years of togetherness. The couple wished each other with adorable Instagram posts.The Big Little Lies actor shared a delightful picture of Keith kissing her forehead and wished the singer in the caption.

While the We Were Us singer posted a picture of the two in which he is seen gently holding Nicole.“Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU,” Urban captioned the picture.

The couple walked down the aisle in 2006 and are proud parents to two daughters Sunday rose (10) and Faith Margaret (8). In January, Kidman opened up about the time that she knew he was ‘the one’ and told People, “It was my 38th birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York.”“That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’“ she added.

After a two year of the relationship, the stars got married in Australia and have since settled in Nashville.Prior to Keith, the Big Little Lies star was married to Tom Cruise and was in relationships with Tom Burlinson and Marcus Graham.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 15:53 IST