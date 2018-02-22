No shippers, Ali Fazal is not taking Richa Chadha to the Oscars with him

Actor Ali Fazal has refuted reports claiming that he will be attending the forthcoming 90th Academy Awards ceremony with actress and girlfriend Richa Chadha. He said he won’t be there in person, but will be “gunning” for his Oscar-nominated film Victoria & Abdul.

Ali’s Victoria & Abdul, featuring Hollywood star Judi Dench in a key role, is in contention to win an Oscar in two categories -- Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Re-tweeting a link of the speculative story, the actor on Thursday posted: “Incorrect. I am shooting in Los Angeles (LA). Being in LA doesn’t mean Oscars. But still gunning for my film and team who will be there.”

“I am very excited about my film being up there at the Oscars,” he added.

Helmed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench, and Abdul is essayed by Ali. The Oscar awards ceremony will be held on March 4

Follow @htshowbiz for more