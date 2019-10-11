e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

No Time To Die: Filming of James Bond film causes terror scare at RAF base

The incident occurred at Oxfordshire’s RAF Brize Norton base when the film’s crew left behind a van after days of filming. 400 people were evacuated from the base.

hollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Indo Asian News Service, London
No Time To Die: The Daniel Craig starrer is expected to hit the screens in spring 2020.
No Time To Die: The Daniel Craig starrer is expected to hit the screens in spring 2020.
         

The shooting for the 25th James Bond movie titled No Time to Die reportedly sparked a huge terror scare while filming was underway at the largest Royal Air Force (RAF) air base in the UK.

The incident occurred at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire last week, after crew members left behind a van following days of filming, prompting 400 people to be evacuated from the base which was put on lockdown as bomb-sniffer dogs were brought in, reports thesun.co.uk.

Police cordoned off the large area after it emerged the van’s security passes had lapsed, among speculation the vehicle was full of pyrotechnic explosives. However, that was later disproved.

In this Sept. 12, 2019 photo, actor Daniel Craig, (centre), sips a drink during a break on the set of the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die in Matera, southern Italy. The film is due out in spring 2020.
In this Sept. 12, 2019 photo, actor Daniel Craig, (centre), sips a drink during a break on the set of the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die in Matera, southern Italy. The film is due out in spring 2020. ( AP )

“Everything was packed up on Friday but amazingly one of the vans was left behind outside the mess. I don’t know if it was the film company or the hire company, but someone reported the van,” a source told sun.co.uk.

An Aston Martin DB5 is seen during a car chase on the set of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die in Matera, Italy August 28, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
An Aston Martin DB5 is seen during a car chase on the set of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die in Matera, Italy August 28, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. ( Fabio Dell'Aquila via REUTERS )

“Sniffer dogs from a bomb disposal unit were sent in to investigate immediately. A 300 metre cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: ‘They are outnumbered by those who loved the film. That’s sad’

While the crew received a “slap on the wrist” for the incident, film companies will still be encouraged to make movies at the base because it “brings in a lot of money”.

The base was also used to film scenes for Mission: Impossible - Fallout last year.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is expected to be actor Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 12:54 IST

tags
top news
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Oct 11, 2019 12:17 IST
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 13:30 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News