No Time to Die: Daniel Craig’s final 007 film gets a stylish first poster. Check it out

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:57 IST

The first poster of No Time to Die, actor Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, has been shared online on Saturday. The poster shows Craig’s Agent 007, with the film’s title emblazoned in bold letters across the entire image.

Craig appears to be in Jamaica, where a part of the film was shot. He is wearing his trademark suit, and has a serious look on his face. The title treatment is a throwback to older Bond movies. The poster also teases the film’s release date, April 2020.

No Time to Die commenced production in June. The announcement was made with a special video, which was followed by an official first look from London.

Bond 25 has had a uniquely troubled production. Original director Danny Boyle departed the project after having turned in a screenplay that didn’t meet the expectations of producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and Daniel Craig. This led to a delay in production and a shift in the release date.

The producers eventually hired Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct, and he set about retooling the script to suit his own tastes. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was later brought on board to work on the screenplay.

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek, as the villain. The trailer can’t be far behind.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:56 IST