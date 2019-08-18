‘Can’t take credit for Bond 25 script from Cary Fukunaga,’ says Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag writer and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on board Bond 25 to work on the film's script. She says that she cannot take credit for it and that it is still 'Cary Fukunaga's baby'.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge may have come on-board to “polish” the script of the upcoming James Bond film, but the actor-writer says she “cannot take credit” away from director Cary Fukunaga for the work.
The news of the Fleabag star joining the highly-anticipated project as a scriptwriter on lead actor Daniel Craig’s request was met with a lot of appreciation and attention, but she said the currently untitled film is Fukunaga’s baby.
On set with #Bond25: Jamaica.— James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019
Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN
“A lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s (director and co-screenwriter) Cary’s movie,” Waller-Bridge told The Hollywood Reporter.
The writer, who adapted the award-winning series Killing Eve, added the characters of Bond and Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) always “intrigued” her in a similar manner.
“They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis. It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare,” she said.
Waller-Bridge, 34, also revealed she is working on her first solo film script, with plans to direct. “The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again. Oh s**t.’ I woke up with the vision of this film,” she said.
Bond 25 will hit the theatres on April 8 next year.
