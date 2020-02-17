No Time To Die new TV spot gets more thrilling action, gunfire and Ana de Armas. Watch

hollywood

For fans of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, upcoming Bond film No Time To Die brings another golden opportunity to watch Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas bring bad guys to justice together. A new TV spot released during NBA All-Star Game on Sunday showed more action and more Ana doing more action.

The teaser begins with Rami Malek’s villainous Safin trying to find similarities with Bond. “James Bond. License to Kill. I could be speaking to my own reflection,” he says as clips from the first trailer play again. In the foreground, Bond burns the wheels of his sportscars in quaint villages, cocks guns and beats up baddies.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes’ M wonders, “Come on Bond where the hell are you?” Well, he’s casually flying an airplane, nothing much. Tardy Bond also gets late for his date with Ana. Thankfully, they are just in time to shoot up some thugs. Watch the clip here:

The new teaser also comes hours after it was revealed that the Beijing premiere and a tour of other cities in China for the film has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Deadline,Daniel and other cast members won’t attend the April screening or the subsequent publicity tour of the country.

Cinemas across the world’s second-largest box office market remain shut indefinitely amid efforts to control the spread of the virus.There is currently little clarity on when business may return to normal. The death toll in China now exceeds 1,770 people.

Craig returns to play the suave British spy for the fifth and final time in the movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film also stars Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and others. The film is slated for a UK release on April 8 and in North America on April 10.

