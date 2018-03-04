Oscars 2018: Casey Affleck pulls out, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster to present Best Actress award

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster is all set to replace Casey Affleck for presenting the Oscar for ‘Best Actress’ at the 90th Academy Awards after Affleck pulled out of the ceremony.

The previous year’s winner of the Best Actor (Female) award presents the prize to the new Best Actress but after the Manchester by the Sea star pulled out of the ceremony, Jennifer and Jodie have been asked to step in by the academy, reports Page Six.

Casey Affleck won Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. (REUTERS)

While, Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to present Best Actor (Male).

In January, Affleck informed the Academy that he will not be attending this year’s star-studded event. The 42-year-old actor had withdrawn as a presenter, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film I’m Still Here.

The move to enlist women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that took centre stage this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehaviour, gender inequality and power dynamics, among other issues.

Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:

Mahershala Ali

Emily Blunt

Chadwick Boseman

Sandra Bullock

Dave Chappelle

Viola Davis

Eugenio Derbez

Laura Dern

Ansel Elgort

Jane Fonda

Jodie Foster

Gal Gadot

Jennifer Garner

Greta Gerwig

Eiza González

Tiffany Haddish

Mark Hamill

Armie Hammer

Tom Holland

Oscar Isaac

Ashley Judd

Nicole Kidman

Matthew McConaughey

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Helen Mirren

Rita Moreno

Kumail Nanjiani

Lupita Nyong’o

Margot Robbie

Gina Rodriguez

Eva Marie Saint

Emma Stone

Wes Studi

Kelly Marie Tran

Christopher Walken

Daniela Vega

Zendaya

